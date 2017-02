Can you believe it’s been six years since “Girls” made its debut on HBO? Now it’s time to bid adieu to the popular show. The stars came out for the Season 6 premiere and after party last night in New York City.

Attendees included cast members Lena Dunham, Jemima Kurke, Alex Karpovsky and Rita Wilson as well as celebrities like Questlove, Cynthia Rowley and James Lipton. Even Gloria Steinem came to support.

Check out our photo gallery above to see what you missed.​