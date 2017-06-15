Pornhub finds spike in DILF porn searches on Father's Day

Searches for MILF porn spiked on Mother’s Day, so it’s really no surprise that PornHub users are keen on DILF (“dad I’d like to f–k”) pornography when Father’s Day rolls around.

Who’s your daddy?

PornHub crunched the numbers and found out that searches for “dad” or “daddy” spiked more than 1,361 percent on Father’s Day in 2015.

The most popular search is “step dad and daughter” with “daddy” close behind. “Dad bod” is definitely a thing as is “black daddy,” “big daddy” and “hairy daddy.”

PornHub users also find “call me daddy” and “daddys [sic] little princess” sexy.

Daddy’s girl

Women are more likely than men to search for “dad” and “daddy,” PornHub discovered using data from Google. The search skews to an AARP-eligible crowd (age 55 and above), but the search terms are also popular with 18 to 24 year olds. Those between 25 and 44 are not as into it.

PornHub Gay visitors are 277 percent more likely to search for DILF porn than people looking at straight porn.

Father's Day down south

Porn surfers looking for daddy’s love tend to be from the South, with a couple Midwestern states thrown in: West Virginia, South Dakota, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kentucky, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Indiana.

States least likely to search for dad porn include Colorado, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Connecticut. (Congrats, New Jersey! You’re ninth on that list).

Daddy does international

People in the Philippines seem to love fathers; Searches for daddy porn are more frequent on that island than anywhere else in the world.

Dad porn is also a popular search in Thailand, Indonesia and Pakistan. The United States lands 13th on that list.

A previous PornHub survey found that most of the United States searches for lesbian porn, while “step mom” is the preferred search term in Alaska, Washington, Kentucky and New Hampshire. Nebraska, Arkansas, Tennessee and Vermont prefer their porn animated.