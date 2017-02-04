OK, millions who will tune in to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, we know Puppy Bowl isn't the only big game — but it’ll definitely be the cutest.

(Unless you’re a cat person. Then this post is not for you, but don’t worry, we’ve got the Kitten Bowl covered, too!)

Puppy Bowl XIII will run on Animal Planet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be repeated throughout the night.

RELATED: Philly's Puppy Bowl watch party

Not only is the Puppy Bowl absolutely adorable, but each dog comes from a pet shelter, and helps the little star athletes find fur-ever homes.

While last year highlighted senior dogs, Puppy Bowl will again put the spotlight on dogs that need some extra help finding a good home. This year’s event puts special-needs dogs in the spotlight. There’s Lucky, who has three legs, hearing-impaired Doobert and Winston, who is hearing- and sight-impaired.

We’ll be sure to put up a live stream of the Puppy Bowl when it becomes available, but you can enjoy this until then.