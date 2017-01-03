ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Real-life 'Hunger Games' to be broadcast from Siberian forest

Participants must try to survive at their own risk.

Jennifer Lawrence in the "Hunger Games."

The real-life version of the popular "Hunger Games" movies is set to launch in Siberia this year. Thirty male and female participants will try to survive in Taiga forest for nine months - from July 1, 2017 until April 1, 2018 - in temperatures that can fall to -40 degrees.

According to producers of "Game2: Winter," contestants will not be allowed to carry guns. But they will still be subject to local laws, and can be arrested at any time during the TV show. Anyone who wants to take part has to be over 18 and “sane.” However, participants have to pay the entrance fee of 10 million rubles ($164,300) or be voted in by viewers. Yevgeny Pyatkovsky, local entrepreneur and organizer of the show talks to Metro about his idea.

You are already getting applications. How will you select participants?

By internet voting. But then not only the strongest could get in.

They may simply die…

A person can cross the road and die under a car, despite being strong. Our participants will sign a form abandoning any claims, so we will not be responsible for them at all.

Why? You are luring them into forest with money…

If a man went to pick mushrooms and wolves ate him, who will be responsible? Mushrooms that lured him into the woods?

Will someone help participants? Maybe some rescuers?

Everyone will have a panic button. Once pressed, you get evacuated. But you instantly lose. If, for example, you broke a leg, you can click it or just power through it. The sum of 100 million rubles ($1.6 million) will be divided between those who remain in the forest from July 1, 2017 to April 1, 2018.

How can someone watch the show?

You have to sign up on our site to get access to 2,000 cameras we will put in the forest.

Have you ever lived in Taiga by yourself?

Once I walked for two days through this forest.

Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival for 2017.

Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead to headline Coachella 2017

Coachella Music and Arts Festival announced its lineup for 2017, with Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headlining April 14-16 and 21-23. The annual Indio, Calif. event will once again take place at Empire Polo Club, where nearly 150 acts will perform across three days over two weekends. Other exciting names on the roster include the xx, Lorde, New Order, Car Seat Headrest, Bon Iver (hilariously sharing a day with Beyonce — note: “SNL”), Gucci Mane, ScHoolboy Q and Empire of the Sun. It’s...
Hillary's America

The 10 worst movies of 2016, starring Dinesh D'Souza

1-5. ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’ In any other year, Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary — or whatever you call the shapeless blobs of conspiracy theories, outright lies, nonsensical arguments and overt racism the far-right pundit periodically slips into mainstream theaters — would simply be a terrible film. It would make more money than any of the year’s other “non-fiction films” (again, used loosely), but it wouldn’t actually destroy the world. We won’t...
It looks like Aurelien Collin will be back with the Red Bulls in 2017.

Source: Aurelien Collin closing in on new deal

Perhaps the biggest addition to the New York Red Bulls last season will be back in 2017 as defender Aurélien Collin is poised for a return to MLS. Collin, a 30-year old central defender and one of the top centerbacks in MLS, is close to a new deal with the club. A team source tells Metro that Collin, currently out of contract, is poised to ink a deal that will keep him at Red Bull Arena in 2017. A source close to the player tells Metro that Collin, who hails from France, had interest in Europe...
Peter Rosenberg is the host of WWE Network's Bring it to the table.

WWE Talk: WWE Network - ESPN's 'Bring it to the table' is awesome

Happy New Year, smarks! As 2016 met its morbid end, a new show on the WWE Network debuted following last night’s Raw. While it’s no secret that WWE has been in cahoots with ESPN and has traded some talent over the years, the new show entitled “Bring it to the Table,” is a clear mimic of ESPN’s style of programming. In an attempt to perceive WWE as a legitimate sport, we are met with the sports entertainment punditry of a sports-talk roundtable discussion complete with a rundown list of topics;...
Ocean's Twelve

Stream This: In defense of 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Superman III'

‘Ocean’s Twelve’ Netflix Instant Here’s an unpopular opinion: The best film trilogy of the 2000s wasn’t “The Lord of the Rings.” It was Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded heist trifecta. Here’s another: The finest of those was the silly middle entry — the one that was clearly a paid European vacation for celebrities who didn’t need them, where you can tell everyone involved was more interested in goofing around than telling a story. Thing is, no one has ever goofed around quite like this....
The Tom Brady "revenge" tour continues into the postseason.

NFL Playoff quarterback power rankings: The haves vs. the have-nots

There appear to be two categories of quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs this postseason, the haves and the have-nots. Some have-nots (like Dak Prescott) could birth a new legend this winter. Others (Matt Moore) have a lot of work to do. Here's a look at how we rank the 12 quarterbacks still fighting for a Super Bowl: 1. Tom Brady, Patriots: Four Super Bowl wins, six trips to the big game and arguably the best 12-game season of all time. No doubt here. 2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: He could win MVP...
The Giants have the right tools to go into Big D and come away victorious.

Giants and Dolphins the top 'sleepers' in NFC, AFC playoffs

For years it was “sasquatch in the city – like” rare for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 1 seed in the NFC to both reach the Super Bowl in the same postseason. But recent football history has turned rarity into ordinary, as in the past three seasons the top seeds in each conference have made the big game (Denver vs. Carolina in 2016, New England vs. Seattle in 2015, Denver vs. Seattle in 2014). This year, the Patriots have the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they are heavy favorites to get to...
Mariah Carey hot new Instagram pics, photos (NSFW)54Photos

Mariah Carey hot new Instagram pics, photos (NSFW)

Mariah Carey is the buzz name of 2017 because of what she did (or did not do) at the tail end of 2016. Carey fumbled her way through Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest (just rolls off the tongue) as she failed to even lip synch as two of her old songs played. Carey has a sizable group of die-hard followers that found everyone but her to blame for the incident, but it also brought Carey back to a light she hasn't been in quite some time. The 46-year-old Carey was a huge...

White House says expects Guantanamo transfers announced before Jan. 20
NFL fans could get to know Doug Pederson a whole lot better if the Eagles are chosen for HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Which NFL team will be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' in 2017?

Today 3:42 pm "Hard Knocks" will return to HBO this summer, and there is a very narrow list of teams eligible. There's a good chance the Eagles have the inside track to be mic'd up during training camp. First, teams can't have appeared in the playoffs over the last two seasons. Eliminated: Patriots, Dolphins, Texans, Raiders, Steelers, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Giants, Cowboys, Seahawks, Falcons, Broncos, Bengals Vikings, Redskins, Panthers Next, a team can't have participated over the last 10 seasons....

James Morales

Escaped inmate continues to evade police in Massachusetts

Today 3:35 pm Massachusetts officials are on alert after an inmate charged with stealing guns from an armory in the state escaped from a maximum security prison in Rhode Island. James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on New Year’s Eve, State Police said. Authorities believe he soon made his way to Massachusetts. Morales, 35, was in custody on charges that he stole 16 guns from a federal armory in Worcester in 2015. On Jan. 1, Massachusetts State Police and...
