Real-life 'Hunger Games' to be broadcast from Siberian forest

The real-life version of the popular "Hunger Games" movies is set to launch in Siberia this year. Thirty male and female participants will try to survive in Taiga forest for nine months - from July 1, 2017 until April 1, 2018 - in temperatures that can fall to -40 degrees.

According to producers of "Game2: Winter," contestants will not be allowed to carry guns. But they will still be subject to local laws, and can be arrested at any time during the TV show. Anyone who wants to take part has to be over 18 and “sane.” However, participants have to pay the entrance fee of 10 million rubles ($164,300) or be voted in by viewers. Yevgeny Pyatkovsky, local entrepreneur and organizer of the show talks to Metro about his idea.

You are already getting applications. How will you select participants?

By internet voting. But then not only the strongest could get in.

They may simply die…

A person can cross the road and die under a car, despite being strong. Our participants will sign a form abandoning any claims, so we will not be responsible for them at all.