‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

Director: Chad Stahelski

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio

Rating: R

4 (out of 5) Globes

The finest parts of 2014’s super-hitman-gone-rogue romp “John Wick” were, of course, the action scenes. The second finest parts were the glimpses into an absurd assassins’ underworld — a secret society with its own Tribeca hotel, its own high-end restaurant, even its own currency. “John Wick: Chapter 2” is predictably bigger and badder, but it doesn’t only amp up the fights and shoot-outs. It also world-builds like a maniac, adding more and more business about a syndicate of killers that spans the globe, every last bit of it nutty and hilarious.

What it’s not is campy. The two “John Wick” films (plus a threatened threequel and TV prequel) walk a fine line between bringing real pain and cracking real jokes. What was funny (and fun) about the first wasn’t just that Reeves’ “boogeyman” murdered everyone only because some choad killed his puppy. It was that it played it straight. It never winked to the audience and it never let the air of deep, loopy amusement get in the way of dozens upon dozens of killer death blows.

RELATED: Stream This: Hooray, even "Finding Dory" is political now

The only downside of “Chapter 2” is its lack of a ridiculous hook. Picking up right where the first left off, it finds the widowed Wick lured once more out of retirement, after a former colleague — Riccardo Scamarcio’s Santino, who seems to have some form of higher standing in this global ring — blows up his spacious country manse. Wick survives (as does, thankfully, his new dog). “He burned down my house,” he fumes.

It doesn’t have the same ring as “He killed my dog,” but “Chapter 2” is no mere repeat. Instead of taking Santino out, Wick winds up reluctantly accepting his dangerous mission: sneak off to Rome to snuff out his more powerful sister (Claudia Gerini), as though Wick suddenly found himself in some Jacobean bloodbath about a smirking cad ascending the throne. Only when this goes awry does our fuming hero get to kill everyone he didn’t kill the first time.