TMZ reports that Wednesday night “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Rob Kardashian went to the emergency room to treat a diabetes flare-up.

While his health had been improving over the past few months, recent stress from his relationship with Blac Chyna caused the 29-year-old to overeat, TMZ reported, which led to significant weight gain over a short period of time.

Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner rushed to the emergency room to be by his side last night. Rob remained in the hospital as doctors attempted to stabilize his condition, according to TMZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.