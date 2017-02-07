Rosie O’Donnell has volunteered to play Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian took to Twitter to let her fans know she’s willing and able.

“I am here to serve – Alec has Trump – Melissa has Spice – I would need a few days to prepare – so if called – I will be ready,” she wrote. Not sure what all of those dashes are about, but I guess you don’t need to be able to write proper sentences to play Steve Bannon anyway.

