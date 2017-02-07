ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Rosie O'Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on SNL

Fine by me.

TV personality Rosie O'Donnell arrives at the 4th Annual Ed Asner and Friends Poker Tournament for Autism Speaks at South Park Center

Rosie O’Donnell has volunteered to play Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian took to Twitter to let her fans know she’s willing and able.

“I am here to serve – Alec has Trump – Melissa has Spice – I would need a few days to prepare – so if called – I will be ready,” she wrote. Not sure what all of those dashes are about, but I guess you don’t need to be able to write proper sentences to play Steve Bannon anyway. 

The former “View” host seems to have been inspired by Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of Press Secretary Sean Spicer. And it probably helps that she and Donald Trump have been in an epic feud for decades. According to Entertainment Weekly, Trump famously insulted O’Donnell during the Republican debates, and in 2006 called her “a woman out of control.” Sigh.

Trump was silent after last week’s SNL, but if O’Donnell visits Studio 8H, I am very sure he’ll have something to say. 

