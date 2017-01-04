Ryan Reynolds' might be the calm, cool, witty star behind "Deadpool," but in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actor says he relied on his wife Blake Lively to cope with his anxiety throughout the film.

He remembers, “The expectations were eating me alive… Blake helped me through that. I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.” The details of how exactly the mama of two kept her husband sane are unavailable, notes the publication, but it still sounds pretty solid to us.

Guess it’s true — behind every great man is a great(er) woman.