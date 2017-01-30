Looks like the “Ocean’s” franchise is staying afloat. We got a sneak peek at “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female “Ocean’s Eleven” spin-off out this summer, when Warner Brothers released this photo of the cast riding the subway.

Sandra Bullock leads the pack as Debbie Ocean, the rumored sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and more make up the slick gang of robbers.

Because this is an Ocean’s flick, it will center around a blowout heist, this time taking place at the Met Gala. Vogue’s Anna Wintour will make an appearance, as will Kim Kardashian West and sisters Kylie and Kendall.

The film won’t be without a male cameo from the original trilogy: Matt Damon is set to appear as his “Ocean’s Eleven” character Linus Caldwell.