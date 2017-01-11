Fresh off a social media detox (and some much-needed time in rehab), Selena Gomez returned to the public eye with a few Instagram posts and a heavily documented makeout session with Bella Hadid’s ex-beau, the Weeknd. The “Starboy” singer and the reigning queen of Instagram were photographed getting cuddly and kissing outside a Santa Monica, Calif. restaurant. US Weekly reports the unofficially official new couple alert occurred after the pair indulged in a three-hour-long backroom dinner at Giorgio Baldi. The magazine cites an unnamed source who says they look “really in love,” which sounds, like, really true.

In case you forgot, Bella’s fellow genetically superior sister Gigi is an active member of Taylor Swift’s gal pal squad, alongside Gomez, making this clear grounds for beef. The “Kill Them With Kindness” singer’s new hookup comes just days after her Instagram Live confessional where she noshed on Mexican food and dissed “pointless dinners” and emotionally empty “friends.” Guess we know who won’t be invited next year’s Fourth of July Instagram bonanza….