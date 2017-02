Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going to “back off” the new Commander in Chief after realizing that “satire has become reality," and it’s become too difficult to mock politics.

"It's really hard to make fun of and in the last season of South Park, which just ended a month-and-a-half ago, we were really trying to make fun of what was going on but we couldn't keep up and what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with,” Parker said in an interview with Australia’s ABC News, where the duo are premiering the “The Book of Mormon” in Melbourne.

"So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we'll do ours."