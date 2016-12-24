Carrie Fisher, the actress famous for playing Princess Leia in "Star Wars," had a "cardiac episode" on Friday, according to reports.

Fisher was on an airplane from London to Los Angeles when she had a "massive heart attack" 15 minutes before the plane landed, TMZ reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying that Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles was met on the ground by medical personnel after the crew reported that a passenger was "unresponsive," but the airline did not name the stricken passenger.

Fisher, 60, has been on a tour promoting a new memoir. No representatives for the performer were immediately available for comment, nor were city fire department officials.

An EMT onboard administered CPR during the cardiac episode, according to reports. The plane landed before noon and Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is reportedly in critical condition, the Los Angeles Times reported, and on a ventilator, according to TMZ.

Twitter messages posted by other passengers aboard the plane reported that Fisher had fallen ill, with one saying she had stopped breathing.

This is a developing story. For full report, please click here.

Reuters contributed to this report.