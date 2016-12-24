LONDON (Reuters) - Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died in hospital on Saturday in Spain aged 68 after suffering from a severe infection, his manager said.

"We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away," his family and Status Quo Manager Simon Porter said in a joint statement.

"He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall," his family said.

