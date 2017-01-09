Stream This: 'Captain America: Civil War' is on Netflix, but so is 'Hugo'

‘Captain America: Civil War’

Netflix Instant

We include last year’s Marvel romp strictly out of public service: We know you want to watch it, and no grumbling on our part will dissuade you. You won’t heed our warning that it’s another cluttered mess from a blockbuster factory that’s by now spinning madly out of control. You'll disagree that its continuing larger narrative has become a tangled Christmas lights ball of characters and storylines, with no room for the charm that filled the first “Iron Man.” But you won’t ignore us; you’ll attack us, with names and epithets about our gender, because that’s what comic book advocates do these days. Anyway, the new Spidey guy is neat and the Avengers battle royale is kind of cool, even if it was shot on a boring airport tarmac. (A tarmac?!) We’ve lost this war and we’ve resigned ourselves to it. In short: “Captain America: Civil War” is now on Netflix Instant. RELATED: Stream This: In defense of "Ocean's Twelve" and "Superman III"

Paramount Pictures Photo:

‘Hugo’

Netflix Instant

Right now, Martin Scorsese is on a hot streak. He’s 74 years old, six decades into his filmmaking career, and he’s still capable of something as scathing as “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and as serene and unique as the new “Silence.” “Hugo,” from 2011, is a delight, too — his deeply eccentric version of a children’s movie, namely one that offers kids (and adults) a lesson in early film history. Asa Butterfield plays an orphan who befriends a grouchy old man (Ben Kingsley). He turns out to be no less than Georges Melies, the cinema and special effects pioneer of “A Trip to the Moon” — and hundreds of other early film wonders that are effectively lost forever. Park your kid in front of it and see if he or she doesn’t grow up to become a Cinema Studies major. Though perhaps that’s not a great idea.

Criterion Collection Photo: