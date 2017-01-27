ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, January 28, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Yesterday 5:01 pm

Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

"The Lobster" and "O.J.: Made in America" are both Academy Award nominees. The doc "Cameraperson," tragically, is not.

The Lobster

Jessica Barden and Colin Farrell play two single people who have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they're turned into an animal of their choice in "The Lobster," nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

A24

Photo:

‘The Lobster’
Amazon Prime

The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for its imaginative — and in its second half difficult — screenplay, but we’d say it should have gotten another for Colin Farrell. As a divorcee who’s chosen the eponymous sea creature as his potential final destination, he turns awkwardness into a beautiful, hilarious, deadpan art.

RELATED: Our thoughts (and grumblings) on the Oscar nominations

O.J. Made in America

Ezra Edelman's epic, Oscar-nominated doc "O.J.: Made in America" looks at the rise and fall of Orenthal James Simpson. You can binge it all on Hulu.

ESPN Films

Photo:

‘O.J.: Made in America’
Hulu

One Oscar-feted film that might work best at home is this sprawling, exhaustive (but never exhausting) doc on the life of Orenthal James Simpson. Why? Because it runs nearly eight hours. What would seem daunting in a movie theater works like a dream on your TV. Divided into five parts, it covers a life that once seemed to define the American dream, before taking a hairpin turn into its worst nightmare. Director Ezra Edelman gives himself acres of space to tease out all the complexities of Simpson’s life and trial, in turn speaking to race, class and the way the media both tells us what we want to hear and what to think. It’s like a rich doorstop of a novel, and one you can’t put down.

Cameraperson

Longtime cinematographer Kirsten Johnson can be seen in the rear view mirror in a scene from "Cameraperson," her doc made of loose ends from films she's shot over the decades.

Janus Films

Photo:

‘Cameraperson’
Amazon Prime

This year’s Best Documentary Oscar quintet is strong, with not only “O.J.” (see above) but “I Am Not Your Negro” and “13th” — all three incisive and fiery explorations of race in America. One film not on the list that should have been is Kirsten Johnson’s “Cameraperson.” Johnson is a longtime cinematographer for documentaries, and her deeply unique film is a collection of old footage that never made their films’ final cut. It’s a diverse lot: scenes from war zones, a boxer walking off a lost fight, Johnson’s late mother, all coming to us as if on shuffle. We don’t know anything about each clip except that it means something to her. What it means for us, the viewers, is that we’re forced to ruminate about what it means to point a camera at something and shoot. In an age of too many images, so many that they lose their meaning, “Cameraperson” wants us to stop and think.

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about MATT PRIGGE

Asghar Farhadi

Asghar Farhadi on why he returned to Iran for 'The Salesman'

With 2011’s “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi went from an Iranian filmmaker largely known among the film festival circuit to an international master. The drama won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. Farhadi went to France next, making “The Past.” Then he decided to return home. Now we have “The Salesman,” in which a teacher/actor named Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) becomes singlemindedly obsessed with finding the man who assaulted his wife (Taraneh...
Review: 'Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo' is more than a 'Before Sunrise' knock-offReview: 'The Salesman' re-confirms that Asghar Farhadi is a masterReview: 'Gold' strands a kinetic Matthew McConaughey in a shambling misfire
San Fermin

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Really,' A Fish Called Wanda' and CRASHfest come to town

THEATER Really Company One presents the New England premiere of this play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, about two women sifting through the work of a deceased photographer they both knew, searching for insight into his life and mind. But is there any insight to be found there? What does art really tell us about the artist? What does it really tell us about anything?  Through Feb. 12 Matter and Light Gallery, 63 Thayer St., Boston $15-$25, c1really.brownpapertickets.com   ARTS I Dread to Think … Liz...
The Lobster

Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

‘The Lobster’ Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for...
Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon is well aware that we live in strange times. That’s the premise for the Welsh singer/songwriter’s new EP “Rock Pool” (out today), which came out of the same recording sessions as her 2016 record “Crab Day.” “It’s almost a reactionary language to the absurdity and horror of the times we’re living in,” says Le Bon, who now lives in Los Angeles. She wrote these songs before Donald Trump came into power and Brexit happened, but she certainly recognizes their significance now. The EP’s...
Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino, the Niger-based musician née Omara Moctar, fell in love with the guitar as a child refugee living in Algeria. “The guitar to me represented freedom and it became my only dream,” he says. Now 37, Bombino has made recording and performing Tuareg rock across the globe his calling. Like fellow Tuareg musicians Tinariwen, his masterful guitar skills reflect influences from Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler (of the Dire Straits) as well as techniques translated from a traditional lute and a...
Kim Novak in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle."

The Brattle Theatre presents a weeklong celebration of the occult

The witching hour is upon us at the Brattle Theatre. Beginning tonight, Dead of Winter: Cinema of the Occult is a weeklong celebration of black magic at the movies, offering panel discussions, multimedia presentations and a dozen films depicting dark rituals and necromancy — everything from Kim Novak bewitching Jimmy Stewart in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle” to unholy bonds with a goat named Black Phillip in last year’s indie smash, “The Witch.” The Brattle’s creative director Ned Hinkle enlisted...
Asghar Farhadi

Asghar Farhadi on why he returned to Iran for 'The Salesman'

With 2011’s “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi went from an Iranian filmmaker largely known among the film festival circuit to an international master. The drama won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. Farhadi went to France next, making “The Past.” Then he decided to return home. Now we have “The Salesman,” in which a teacher/actor named Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) becomes singlemindedly obsessed with finding the man who assaulted his wife (Taraneh...
Paris 05:59

'Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo' is more than a 'Before Sunrise' knock-off

‘Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo’ Directors: Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau Stars: Geoffrey Couet, Francois Nambot Rating: NR 3 (out of 5) Globes “Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo” is the rare “Before Sunrise” knockoff that frontloads the stumping. And how: Kicking off with bold, loud Gaspar Noe titles, it proceeds to an orgy that out-Noes Noe (while staying 100 percent sex-positive). For 20 minutes, we descend into the basement of a gay sex club, where bodies bathed in red and blue lights — and...
You can BOGO poke bowls at Pokéworks this weekend5Photos

You can BOGO poke bowls at Pokéworks this weekend

Hawaiian poke bowls are taking over the Boston area. Poké City in Porter Square and Love Art Sushi in Back Bay just opened this week, joining Manoa also in Porter from earlier this month and Sushirito in Beacon Hill on the way. [Eater Boston has a solid tracker for the area's official poké watch.] Meanwhile, the first poke stop we heard about is Davis Square’s Pokéworks, who are celebrating their official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. While they originally opened doors in early December,...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

The Lowline Lab's Winter Dayline 20169Photos

World’s first underground park Lowline Lab is closing

Today 3:57 am Underneath Essex Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, an experiment in the future of urban development has flourished. The world’s first underground park, the Lowline Lab, opened in October 2015 after a successful Kickstarter, offering an urban oasis for visitors while giving researchers unprecedented data on channeling sunlight underground to create green space where no one had thought it could exist before. RELATED: What’s best for New York? Talk it over with the city’s icons But at the end...

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania governor says he is cancer-free after treatment

Pennsylvania governor says he is cancer-free after treatment

Yesterday 1:55 pm Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Friday he has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Wolf announced in February he had treatable prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men, and would maintain his official duties during treatment that had been expected to last for months. The 68-year-old Democrat thanked the public for supporting him during his treatment and urged Pennsylvania residents to get regular cancer screenings. "My treatable...

Boston

Is Safr safer or is it discrimination?

'Safr' way to Uber? New rideshare offers women rides from female drivers

Yesterday 9:54 pm With the spotlight on girl power burning brighter than it did since the Spice Girls, the focus is on more female-driven companies. Safr, an Uber-like company – is taking “female driven” literally. Female drivers, offered “a new way of making a living without fear,” would be matched up with female passengers. “Every time you ride with Safr, you are helping to empower a likeminded driver and support a charity that supports women, children, and/or families,” according to the company’s website....
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News