Stream This: Films that are (or should have been) nominated for Oscars

‘The Lobster’

Amazon Prime The majority of this year’s Oscar nominees are from movies that — no surprise! — were released during Oscar season. So to catch up, you have to leave your house and buy a ticket. One title you can watch instantly, from the comfort of your recliner, is one of this year’s unexpected moneymakers: That darkly comic dystopia in which single people have 45 days to find a romantic partner or else they’re turned into an animal of their choice. “The Lobster” nabbed a nom for its imaginative — and in its second half difficult — screenplay, but we’d say it should have gotten another for Colin Farrell. As a divorcee who’s chosen the eponymous sea creature as his potential final destination, he turns awkwardness into a beautiful, hilarious, deadpan art. RELATED: Our thoughts (and grumblings) on the Oscar nominations

ESPN Films Photo:

‘O.J.: Made in America’

Hulu One Oscar-feted film that might work best at home is this sprawling, exhaustive (but never exhausting) doc on the life of Orenthal James Simpson. Why? Because it runs nearly eight hours. What would seem daunting in a movie theater works like a dream on your TV. Divided into five parts, it covers a life that once seemed to define the American dream, before taking a hairpin turn into its worst nightmare. Director Ezra Edelman gives himself acres of space to tease out all the complexities of Simpson’s life and trial, in turn speaking to race, class and the way the media both tells us what we want to hear and what to think. It’s like a rich doorstop of a novel, and one you can’t put down.

Janus Films Photo: