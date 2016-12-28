Rapper T.I. and his wife, former R&B singer Tiny, have both strengthened their careers because of their marriage. Their VH1 series, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” which has been on air for five seasons, allowed T.I. to reinvent himself following a year-long stint in prison and Tiny suddenly became the leading lady of a successful reality show franchise. Their hip-hop love story is a fan favorite.

But after being together for more than 15 years and married for six, things are looking glum for the pair. TheDirty.com is reporting that Tiny filed for divorce on Dec. 7. The filing comes only months after Tiny gave birth to their third child together. Neither party has publicly addressed the divorce yet. But we already know the reason their marriage didn’t work out: because 2016 sucks.