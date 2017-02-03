Twenty years after his death, The Notorious B.I.G.’s voice will be heard in a fresh and tender new track list. Faith Evans, R&B artist and wife to the late rapper, announced on Friday the release of “The King and I,” which will include 25 tracks combining the rapper's vocals with new vocals by Evans. “The King and I” will include both well-known and unheard work by The Notorious B.I.G.

The album drops on May 19th, just two days before what would have been the rapper’s 45th birthday. The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was gunned down in Los Angeles in March 1997, leaving behind his daughter Tyanna, son Ceejay and wife. The project not only brings his voice back to life after some time (his last release being Notorious film's soundtrack in 2009), but it also reflects the love the rapper shared with his wife and family.

Lacking in neither sentamentality nor rhythm, the project includes his mother Voletta Wallace’s voice along with guests Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louch, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, and Snoop Dogg.

Check out two of the new songs here.