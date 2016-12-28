The public loves to gawk at celebrities — whether it’s a red carpet premiere or paparazzi sighting on the street. That obsession extends to their homes, and this year was full of sales and purchases from Hollywood's elite.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com has highlighted its top 10 celeb listings, from coast-to-coast, with several of the estates still available for sale (if you have millions to spare):

Adam Levine's New York City Penthouse

(Sold soon after it was listed for $5.4 million)

Frontman for Maroon 5 and longtime judge on “The Voice,” Adam Levine and his supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, seem to be making their own lifestyle changes since welcoming their first child into the world in September, Dusty Rose. Prior to her birth, they put both their Beverly Hills mansion and their trendy New York SoHo loft up for sale.

Pierre Cardin's Bubble Palace

(Recently reduced from $456 million to $335 million)

Vacation homes are fairly common among the wealthy and even the not so wealthy, but when designer Pierre Cardin looked for a vacation home, he naturally chose one of the best locations in the world and a one-of-a-kind mansion with unique style. He chose a home on a Mediterranean cliff overlooking the sea made up of bubble gum pink bubbles.

Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack Home

(Currently on the market priced at $3.9 million)

After almost 20 years of Las Vegas appearances, Frank Sinatra wanted a place where he and his friends could hang out for an occasional hiatus from their fans in a private location. Sinatra referred to himself as an “18-karat manic depressive” which was carefully hidden from the public. He was always torn between wanting a solitary place to escape but also somewhere to party with his friends and distract from the depression days.

Elvis Presley's Beverly Hills Home

(Priced at $30 million)

The days of Elvis slouched on a well-worn overstuffed sofa with a plate stacked high with peanut butter and banana sandwiches on his lap are long over for the house that he and Priscilla bought for $400,000 when they were first married in 1967. Back in the day, the gated French Regency house had the great bones that it has today, but 1960’s Elvis style was a far cry from the slick, sophisticated home it is today. Along with the home of 5,400 square feet, the property has an attached guest house, large motor court and decadent pool terrace overlooking the city to ocean views. The four-bedroom, five-bath residence is sited on 1.18 acres on a street popularly known as “Billionaires Row,” which is quite the celebrity magnet.

Frank Lloyd Wright's Final Home

(For sale at $3.25 million)

When we sit gazing out our sliding glass doors over the yard or put our bare feet on the warm floor kept toasty by the under floor heating, we have Frank Lloyd Wright to thank for that. Short of upgraded appliances and fad changes in surface materials, many of the architectural concepts we enjoy most in our homes today came from Mr. Wright.

Prince's Spanish Wedding Home

(Previously priced at $5.99 million, now reduced to $5.2 million)

Prince loved the color purple and incorporated it into several of his homes. In 2004, great publicity ensued when he painted a Beverly Hills home he had rented from NBA Basketball star Carlos Boozer in purple stripes, installed a purple carpet with his monogram and changed the plumbing to send water to a hair salon. Boozer filed a lawsuit saying he had broken the terms of his lease, but later withdrew it when Prince paid to have the house returned to its former neutrals.

Donald Trump's First Mansion

(It was on sale at $45 million, but has recently been taken off the market; it's unclear whether it's been sold.)

Back in 1982 when he was still a Democrat, before he was a billionaire and a brand name and reality television star and on his first marriage to Ivana, President-elect Trump was a rising star in the New York City real estate world and shopping for his first trophy mansion. Trump’s fabulous homes, that began with that first mansion in Connecticut, is a big part of the man’s story.

Pharrell Williams' Miami Penthouse

(Originally listed in 2012 for $16.8 million, the property finally sold for $9.25 million)

Pharrell Williams had every reason to be Happy after finally selling his Miami Brickell Avenue penthouse to a New Jersey businessman. With his main residence in Los Angeles’ swanky Laurel Canyon that he bought in 2015, it wasn’t feasible to hold on to the penthouse, even if it did have what many would call the best location in South Florida.

Tyler Perry Mansion

(Sold for $17.5 million)

It was a good year for Tyler Perry whose newest movie, Boo, grossed $75 million at the box office. He also sold his Georgia mansion, listed in 2015 at $25 million, for $17.5 million - breaking the record for Atlanta area real estate sales.

Kirk Douglas Palm Springs Home

(Sold above the asking price of $3.45 million)

To Kirk Douglas, age is still just a matter of numbers, but it’s still nice to have accumulated more memories than almost anyone else. His Palm Springs home likely held many of the happiest. The longtime vacation home of Kirk and Anne Douglas in the historic Old Las Palmas neighborhood, where they escaped Hollywood for over 40 years until they sold it in 1999, was for sale in 2016.