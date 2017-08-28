Meet the cast of American Horror Story: Cult

Fan favorites Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning for AHS: Cult, the seventh iteration of the American Horror Story franchise. Photo: Instagram/mrmurphy

American Horror Story is known for using ultimately the same cast for various seasons, but there are new faces to add to the favorites as we get ready for the seventh season of AHS.

Returning cast members in American Horror Story Season 7

Fan favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return in season seven, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy announced in January.

All of Sarah Paulson's many many hair looks for American Horror Story. I love them all. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Peters, the only actor to have a main cast role in all six seasons of AHS so far, will play Kai Anderson’s lover Ally Mayfair Richards (Paulson) in what Murphy has called “a love story for the ages.”

Kai is an avid Trump supporter and Ally’s phobias were triggered by Trump’s win on election night.

Paulson paid tribute to Murphy in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, saying: “To the man responsible for this and so much in my life, Ryan Murphy… you changed my life. If there was a single thing I thought I could give you that you didn’t already have, it would be at your doorstep every single day ’til the end of time, but in lieu of that all I have is my boundless gratitude. And I love you.”

Mare Winningham, Frances Conroy and AHS: Roanoke stars Adina Porter and Cheyenne Jackson will all return, but their roles have yet to be revealed.

Denis O’Hare, Lily Rabe and Angela Bassett haven’t been announced as cast members. Kathy Bates, having appeared in the last four seasons of AHS, will not have a role in Cult; neither will Lady Gaga, who slew as the Countess in AHS: Hotel.

Jessica Lange, the reigning queen of seasons one through four, is not expected to return.

Whether we’ll see characters from AHS: Roanoke played by Cuba Gooding Jr and André Holland is yet to be seen.

Emma Roberts has a small role as a reporter in AHS: Cult.

New cast members for American Horror Story

AHS: Cult’s credits hint at five key cast members: Paulson, Peters and Jackson in addition to newcomers Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, and Alison Pill. Pill will play Paulson’s character’s wife, Ivy.

Lourd previously worked with Murphy when she appeared as Chanel Number 3 in Murphy’s Scream Queens.

Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017

Leslie Grossman is also joining the cast. On Instagram, Murphy wrote that Grossman is “one of the funniest and most talented ladies I know.”

My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G! A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 15, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Teen Wolf alum Colton Haynes and Girls’ writer/creator Lena Dunham are also set to join the AHS family of freaks.

One of the historical cult leaders Peters will play is Andy Warhol which leads to the one-episode appearance of Dunham as Valerie Solanas.

“Lena Dunham is playing Valerie Solanas, who attempted to shoot Andy Warhol, because she felt denied the cult of personality that was Warhol and the Factory at the time,” Murphy said, Entertainment Weekly reported. The episode focuses on female rage, then and now, which ties into Solanas’ SCUM manifesto.

It’s definitely going to be a different season," Peters said, Hollywood Reporter reported. "I'd rather not say anything because I want to leave it up to people to see it and decide for themselves. American Horror Story pushes the buttons, it makes you think, and it will be interesting to see how people react."

Murphy has confirmed that no one will play Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. The viewers will see clips of the politicians on TV during episodes.

Gotta ask… what’s with the bees?

If you haven’t been distracted by the creepy clowns, you might have noticed bees are a big part of the AHS: Cult teases. Eichner will play a suburban beekeeper, but Murphy pointed out, “Bees are the original cult.”

How many more seasons of AHS can we look forward to?

Season 8 is slated to air in 2018 followed by Season 9 in 2019.

“We don’t know what the eighth and ninth seasons are about,” FX CEO John Landgraf said, according to EW. “We’re extending it out of trust and goodwill but also, Ryan made a commitment that he would continue to run that show and that he would be involved as he has been in the past with… designing and building the show from the ground up.

“I’m utterly confident that seasons 8 and 9 will be equally original and interesting.”