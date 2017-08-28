Ready for the next season of American Horror Story, kiddies?

American Horror Story: Cult sounds like it's fictional plot will be the realest of reality TV. It's a scary world.

Forget the popcorn. If AHS: Cult is anything like past seasons, you'll want to avoid choking hazards as the plot twists and keeps you gasping. Photo: Instagram/mrrpmurphy

American Horror Story, the show that has rewritten the rules of horror since the first season “Murder House,” spawned spin offs Scream Queens and American Crime Story and made the world bow down to Lady Gaga as the Countess on AHS: Hotel, is back.

We’re excited for American Horror Story to return for Season 7 and we know you are too, so let’s just get on with it.

When does American Horror Story Season 7 begin?

AHS will return to FX on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET and will keep us screaming for 11 episodes. This season’s theme is Cult, based on a “true American horror story” —the 2016 presidential election. Check out the official trailer here.

AHS: Cult will take place in suburban Michigan, a key state during the election.

“The first 10 minutes of this season, take place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down,” creator Ryan Murphy told Hollywood Reporter, “which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story.”

"What I’m interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation,” he later added. “What needs to happen in our country now is for people to listen to each other — we may not always agree with each other and we may be horrified by what the other side is doing but we have to move toward understanding."

Murphy reportedly played with the idea of Charles Manson before deciding to focus on cult personalities.

"We're trying to understand how someone who is very charismatic in the culture can rise up and become a leader. We're not going to say we hate Trump," Murphy said. "What did Trump tap into? We're interested in his rise and how that happened."

And if clowns creep you out, you might need to keep the lights on while you watch.

One thing we are sure of? AHS: Cult will be better than the very meta AHS: Roanoke.