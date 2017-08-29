5 best TV shows to watch this September

September is just around the corner, and with it a slew of fall television premieres. If you need a little help narrowing down what to watch next month, we have you covered. Here are the September shows we’re most looking forward to.

Broad City

In the upcoming season of “Broad City,” Abbi and Ilana are closer to living actual adult lives than ever — and as a result, their adventures are somehow even more enjoyable. But don’t worry: it’s still just as funny, if not better. Expect the same warm and fuzzy feelings Abbi and Ilana have always offered, layered with sharp takes on relationships, new money and the same old struggles of coming up in New York City. Comedy Central. Premieres Sept. 13, 10p.m.

You’re the Worst

This FXX series has always managed a precarious act: Having a show full of unlikeable —albeit crazy charming — characters. The fourth season will explore the grounds of Gretchen and Jimmy’s, erm, conscious uncoupling, but in that special, maddening way that only our selfish antiheroes could manage. It’s going to be a treat. FXX. Premieres Sept. 6, 10 p.m.

The Mindy Project

The last season of “The Mindy Project” may very well just be a glorious last hurrah of inside jokes and impressive physical comedy. And that’s totally fine. Mindy will be a married woman, finally — but shenanigans will be afoot as always with her wacky co-workers. And it promises to be as belly-achingly funny as always. Hulu. Premieres Sept. 12.

The Good Place

Last year’s finale gave audiences the twist to end all twists: the Good Place was actually the Bad Place all along. This season promises another round of breakout performances from the likes of Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden. And it’ll be interesting to see how the ambitious series will continue to play with form — and laughs. NBC. Premieres Sept. 20, 10 p.m.

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Even with just a passing familiarity with “Top of the Lake,” you can’t deny that the series’ second season packs some impressive star power. There’s Elisabeth Moss, who we’ve seen at peak form in “The Handmaid’s Tale;” Gwendoline Christie who slays and charms as Brienne in “Game of Thrones;” and Nicole Kidman, who is having her best year yet — all in one place. Who can deny these women their turn at a dark, Australian murder mystery? SundanceTV. Premieres Sept. 10, p.m.