Bill Cosby to teach youth... how to avoid sexual assault accusations

Bill Cosby could be taking up the father-figure role again as he teaches youth about sexual assault — specifically, how to avoid being accused of it.

Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, Cosby’s spokespeople, told “Good Morning Alabama” on Wednesday that the comedian is planning a series of town halls this summer. The focus will be educating young people, especially athletes, on how to identify warning signs from a potential victim and how to handle any accusations.

“We are now planning town halls and we’re gonna be coming to this city sometime in July,” Wyatt said. “To talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. And they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing — and it also affects married men.”

When the host of “Good Day Alabama” said the town halls sound like a “do as I say, not as I do situation,” Benson interjected.

“Laws are changing. The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended,” she said. “So, this is why people need to be educated on a brush against the shoulder, you know anything at this point can be considered sexual assault and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Pennsylvania prosecutors plan to retry the 79-year-old Cosby on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in the Philadelphia area in 2004. The jury in Cosby's trial deadlocked 10-2.

A lawyer for 33 women who have accused former star of the 1980s TV hit "The Cosby Show" of sexual assault criticized the move as an apparent attempt to interfere with his expected retrial.

"I received hundreds of calls from civic organizations and churches requesting for Mr. Cosby to speak to young men and women about the judicial system," Wyatt said in an email Thursday.

The case is the only criminal prosecution to emerge from dozens of similar allegations against Cosby, dating as far back as the 1960s, with the other cases too old to prosecute.

The talks could make it harder to pick an unbiased jury for his retrial, said attorney Gloria Allred, who represents the 33 women.

"Mr. Cosby's so-called workshops appear to be a transparent and slick effort to attempt to influence the jury pool from which jurors will be selected for his second criminal trial," Allred said in an email. "Mr. Cosby should understand, however, that this is not about optics. It is about evidence."

Reuters contributed to this report.