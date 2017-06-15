DeMario Jackson says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ scandal is a character assassination

Things are getting way worse with this “Bachelor in Paradise” scandal. Production was shut down earlier this week after allegations of misconduct came out, with DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios at the center. Now, both Jackson and Olympios have released statements sharing their thoughts. And it’s not pretty.

Jackson released a statement to E! News, claiming this is a bit designed to assassinate his character. The 30-year-old has been accused of engaging in a non consensual sexual encounter with Olympios.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

His statement came hours after Olympios, 24, released her own statement to Vulture, where she confirmed that she felt wronged by the incident. She came out strongly as a victim — despite not naming Jackson in her statement.

I am victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended, and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

According to TMZ, Olympios has hired famed attorney Marty Singer, but she has not filed suit against Warner Bros. or Jackson.

We’ll update as this story breaks.