Matt LeBlanc talks Jay-Z's 'Friends' tribute on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

While it's been more than a decade since we said goodbye to "Friends," Matt LeBlanc still can't escape the barrage of fan questions about the beloved sitcom.

The Massachusetts-born actor stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday night to chat about the upcoming final season of his series "Episodes," but of course the conversation took a turn towards "Friends." LeBlanc revealed to the late-night host that younger fans will stop to talk to him from time-to-time, but not because they think he's Joey Tribbiani.

"Kids will come up to me and say, 'Wow. Are you Joey's dad?'" LeBlanc said. "I think to one kid I actually said, 'Scram.'"

Kimmel went on to show the 50-year-old Newton native a clip from Jay-Z's "Moonlight" video, which pays tribute to "Friends" using an all-black cast.

LeBlanc seemed to enjoy the clip, especially comedian Lil Rey Howery's take on "big Joey in the pool," before reminiscing about shooting the opening sequence for "Friends."

"It was a long time ago," LeBlanc said. "It was hours [to shoot]. Everybody had pruny fingers." The actor added that his dance moves in the famed opening were all his without the help of a choreographer.

Since Jay-Z's video also recreates moments from "The One Where No One's Ready," LeBlanc decided to share a painful memory from shooting the actual episode. Apparently the Bay State star suffered a serious shoulder injury while racing to a chair with Matthew Perry's Chandler.

"My whole shoulder's gone. My arm is sticking out of my ass, basically," LeBlanc said. "I look up and Anthony Edwards from "ER," he just happened to be there watching the show and he comes in. I'm like, did I hit my head too, because I know you're not a real doctor."

Check out more from Matt LeBlanc's interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below.