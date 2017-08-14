5 burning questions from this week’s ‘Game of Thrones’

Wow, wow, wow. A lot of things went down on “Eastwatch,” Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.” We might be nearing the end, but the series is definitely all about bringing young, hot Brits to the center of our television screens. Looking at you, Hot Gendry!

Still, the fifth episode of this very short season didn’t give us all the answers. Here are four burning questions we have after watching the fifth episode of Season 7.

Will Littlefinger’s creepiness ever have a point?

Petyr Baelish, who spells his name wrong, has been very creepy since the beginning of “Game of Thrones.” He’s been lurking in corners and whispering in people’s ears and everything. Now, it’s clear that he’s after power — and maybe his desire for Sansa goes beyond her position as Lady of Winterfell.

In “Eastwatch,” Littlefinger did a lot of shadow lurking. But according to showrunner D.B. Weiss, it’s all because he’s trying to prevent Sansa and Arya from gettin’ that sisterly bond and working together. Because we all know that would be horrible for Littlefinger’s brand. “He’s looking for a way to prevent this sister bond from developing further because the tighter that bond is the more definitively he is caught on the outside of it.” That’s great and all, but I can’t wait for things to come to a head. It’s been far too long.

Is Cersei really pregnant?

Cersei is at her most manipulative right now. And in this writer's very humble opinion, there's no way she's actually pregnant. She’s just taking advantage of Jaime’s sense of loss — I mean, all three of their children are dead — to ensure his loyalty, or something, right? Cersei is trying to take over all of Westeros and maybe burn it to the ground. She doesn’t have time for pregnancy.

Also, let’s be honest: she probably shouldn’t have any more kids. They all turned out pretty terrible.

Is the series setting up a love triangle between Dany, Jon and Jorah?

There were a lot of meaningful glances exchanged between Dany and Jon, Dany and Jorah, and Jorah and Jon. Jon looked at Dany and Jorah with sad sploosh eyes when they reunited and embraced, and his lips didn’t move, but we all know Lord Snow was just like, “Da f—k is this dude?”

Jorah — who is probably the hottest old dude I’ve ever seen — is still very clearly in love with Dany. And Jon has noticed. He’s also noticed that Dany is fond of Jorah. Where will this unconsummated love story go!? And will it go anywhere in the next two episodes? Probably not, but a girl can dream.

What’s going to happen north of the Wall?

That’s the biggest question here. “Game of Thrones” did all the work to put together this rag tag group of misfits — did you ever imagine the Hound, Jon Snow and Jorah in a room together? — and next week’s episode will be the pay off. A bunch of people are totally going to die, trying to bring a wight to King’s Landing, right?

And finally, will anyone ever listen to Gilly?

Poor mouth breathing Gilly. Over here reading a book that has the truth about Rhaegar and Lyanna and Sam won’t even listen because his mans-complaining about the damn Citadel. I mean, I know I will never take her seriously, but won’t anyone else?