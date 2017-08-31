This is how Trump’s election victory influenced the ‘Game Of Thrones’ finale

Over the last seven seasons, Jon Snow has grown into quite the leader on Game Of Thrones. Actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth on the show, has now admitted that this was primarily apparent when they were filming the character’s rousing speech about loyalty and false promises in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. Especially because it was the day after Donald Trump had been elected.

“That speech that Jon Snow gave about the nature of lies and what’s been said, and what happens if we don’t stick to our word – we filmed that on exactly the day that a certain POTUS was elected and it had incredible resonance while we were filming it,” the Irish actor recalled to Variety.

“The results had just been announced the morning we filmed that particular scene – that particular day of that scene with Mr. Kit Harington. We may have been rehearsing that scene. But that was the first time that Kit Harington had said those words on that platform in that scene. So it had a certain resonance, I’m sure you’ll understand.”

The speech in question came after Cersei Lannister had agreed to a truce with Daenerys Targaryen so that they could all deal with the army of the undead beyond The Wall. Cersei then asked Jon not to take sides in the war, declaring, “I know Ned Stark’s son will be true to his word.”

A little too true, because Jon Snow went on to reveal that he’d already bent the knee to Daenerys, something that immediately led Cersei to storm out of their meeting. Jon Snow then went into detail about why he had to tell her the truth and not lie, and, in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory, it resonated instantly. You can relive the whole scene from the Game of Thrones season 7 finale below.

Of course, Jon Snow’s above declaration was made before he slept with his own aunt, so maybe we shouldn’t be singing his praises just yet.