Here’s how Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ will be different

HBO is really intent on giving us the tiniest morsels when it comes to “Game of Thrones." So here’s some news about the upcoming Season 7.

Reportedly, this new season will have a faster pace — meaning, presumably, that your favorite characters will come together sooner than you expect. According to Entertainment Weekly, it’s going to be a fast, intense ride.

“This season is really different than any other season because it’s accelerating toward the end,” says noted unicorn Kit Harrington, aka Jon Snow. “A lot of stuff collides and happens much quicker than you’re used to seeing… it’s so different than what everybody is used to. It’s quite exciting.”

Showrunner Dan Weiss elaborates: “Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters, the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them.” Oooh, tell us more! “The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them, and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”

There will be confrontations! Epic battles! Armies of the undead rising! Nobody has said anything about the sexy sex stuff, but probably some of that too! I mean, there’s always time for sexy sex stuff. “There are White Walkers and dragons, and once they start to come together the story has to go where it goes,” says co-executive producer Bryan Cogman. Is he saying what I think he’s saying?

My hope is that these people are distracting us from the most important part of Season 7: a forbidden relationship between Jon and Dany. I want Jon’s man bun and Dany’s white blonde lacefront to come together, and for sparks to fly! Sure, she’s his aunt. But considering there’s a pair of twin siblings in a long-term relationship on this show, I feel like it’s fine. It’s fiction! Besides, these two would sizzle together and rule the kingdom of Westeros only kind of badly. A conqueror and a turncloak? Sign me up!

Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.