Don't expect 'Game of Thrones' mania to end any time soon

The world of Westeros is about to get a lot bigger.

According to Variety, HBO has plans for multiple “Game of Thones” spinoffs in the works, and has already signed four writers to get these projects into shape. The premium cable network has enlisted the help of “Kong: Skull Island” scribe Max Borenstein, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” writer Jane Goldman, as well as “Mad Men’s” Carly Wray and “Legend’s” Brian Helgeland.

Although there’s no timeframe in place for when the spinoffs will hit airwaves, a spokesperson told Variety that they’ll “take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

If you’re worried about a bunch of newbies tackling the universe of Jon Snow and Khaleesi, don’t fret. Series creator and novelist George R. R. Martin will still be involved, in particular, working closely with Goldman and Wray.

HBO has been hinting at expanding the “Game of Thrones” lore for a while, as the network’s president of original programming, Casey Bloys, commented on the idea at the Television Critics Association earlier this year.

“All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’ But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it,” Bloys said. “It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”

As for the main “Game of Thrones” storyline, the end is nigh for the fan-favorite fantasy series.

Season seven is set to debut this summer on July 16, however with just a paltry seven episodes, as opposed to the usual ten. Meanwhile, between six and eight episodes are planned for the upcoming eighth season, which will also be its last.