Jaime Lannister revealed a huge ‘Game Of Thrones’ spoiler 2 years ago and nobody listened

The secrecy surrounding the HBO hit show and any potential Game of Thrones spoiler is legendary. But while the show’s cast and crew try their best not to reveal integral plot points, sometimes a little slip of the tongue is all that fans need to start speculating. But it turns out that all its actors need to do is joke about a potential spoiler because then no-one will listen.

That’s exactly what happened to Nikolja Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the show, as he teased that Daenerys Targaryen would copy the antics of Jaime and Cersei Lannister and embark on her own incestuous relationship. Something that she has now done with her nephew Jon Snow, even though, at the moment, neither of them actually know they’re related.

OK, Waldau was clearly suggesting to Conan O’Brien that Daenerys’ dragons Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion were the ones that had an incestuous relationship. But considering what transpired in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale The Dragon And The Wolf between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, it's still pretty weird.

“You know the dragons? And you know Jaime and Cersei they have this incestuous relationship, well dragons [do], too,” Waldau told Conan O’Brien after he was repeatedly asked to reveal some Game of Thrones spoilers.

There’s still a chance that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was being very coy with his Game Of Thrones tease and he was indeed referring to Daenerys Targaryen, though. That’s because Daenerys has been called the Queen Of The Dragons on numerous occasions, as she helped give birth to Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion by stepping into a pyre with their eggs in the Game of Thrones season 1 finale Fire And Blood.

You can watch Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teasing this spoiler to Conan O’Brien below.

After the events of The Dragon And The Wolf, Jaime and Cersei’s relationship is now on the rocks as he has left her in King’s Landing to, seemingly, try and help Daenerys and Jon take on the Night King in the north. Whether Daenerys and Jon will actually be able to look each other in the eye during this fight after they learn that they’re nephew and aunt is still very much up for debate, though.