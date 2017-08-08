Did the Game Of Thrones director just reveal Jaime Lannister’s fate?

Warning: There are major Game of Thrones spoilers ahead, so if you’ve not watched the fourth episode of its seventh season, The Spoils Of War, then please don’t read on.

The end of Game Of Thrones’ latest episode The Spoils Of War showed Jaime Lannister sinking down to the bottom of the river courtesy of his ridiculously heavy armor, which immediately had fans debating whether or not the King’s Slayer had died an unceremonious death.

Viewers believed that they’d have to wait a full week to learn Jaime’s fate. But director Matt Shakman has jumped the gun by a couple of days and teased that the character will be fine after all. The Spoils Of War director didn’t come out and explicitly confirm that Jaime Lannister survived, but he did very much insinuate it.

“I wanted to tell the story of what it would be like to be on the ground in the middle of a dragon attack, to see what it's like – to be in a napalm attack, to see the birth of a new weapon,” Shakman explained to Entertainment Weekly. "And all of a sudden the Lannister army — which is a Roman army in a way, an army of order and precision, who can handle pretty much any obstacle — they encounter something they cannot handle and realize that war has changed forever. Jaime, especially, is a great soldier and realizes this is going to be a new era."

Matt Shakman’s closing comments definitely suggest Jaime Lannister’s realization that Drogon and Daenerys’s antics in The Spoils Of War have ushered in a new era of combat will be explored in the show’s next episode Eastwatch. Matt Shakman should know, too, because he also directed Eastwatch, which will air this coming Sunday on HBO.

Shakman’s remarks tease that Eastwatch will see Jaime Lannister making his way back to King’s Landing where he will inform his sister/lover/Queen Cersei Lannister that Daenerys and her dragons are more than worthy adversaries. It’s not all bad, though, because at least Bronn showed that Qyburn’s Ballista can severely injure the dragons.

We’ll hopefully get to see it in action again in the three remaining episodes of Game Of Thrones’ seventh season, which will excruciatingly come to an end on August 27.