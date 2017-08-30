This 'Game of Thrones' theory about Cersei’s death makes complete sense

Cersei Lannister was up to her Machiavellian ways in the Game Of Thrones season 7 finale, as her lie to Daenerys and Jon Snow about aiding their battle against the Night King was so conniving that even her brother/lover Jaime Lannister decided to leave her and King’s Landing.

But a new Game of Thrones theory has suggested that Jaime Lannister might have actually already sown the seeds for his retaliation, as it has been predicted that Cersei Lannister will actually die giving birth to his child.

The evidence for this theory dates all the way back to the first episode of season 5, The Wars To Come, which depicted a young Cersei meeting the woods witch and fortune teller Maggy The Frog. After asking to know her future, Cersei is told that she will marry the king and have three children, while the king will have 20. Maggy also reveals that all of her children will die, and that another younger and more beautiful queen will cast her down.

Cersei’s marriage to Robert Baratheon, his hoard of bastard children, the deaths of Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen, and the rise of Daenerys have seen these prophecies come true. However, there was one part of the prophecy from the books that was left out of the show.

“And when your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you,” Maggy reveals. Valonqar translate to little brother in Valyrian, which has led many to predict that it will actually be Tyrion that kills Cersei.

However, since Tyrion already killed their father Tywin, it’s a little unlikely that Game Of Thrones would have him murder another family member, while, considering the animosity between the pair, it’s just a little too predictable. Instead, Game Of Thrones is more likely to have Jaime kill Cersei, and PureWow has predicted that rather than it being with his own hand it will be as a result of getting her pregnant.

The fact that HBO’s adaptation of Game of Thrones didn’t show Maggy uttering this line does present a massive flaw in this argument, especially as creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been very particular with what they have left out. But there’s every chance that there could be another flashback to Cersei’s interaction with Maggy, which would then see this prophecy revealed.

Plus, as Sunday’s revelation that Daenerys and Jon are related mixed with footage of the nephew and aunt having sex once again proved, Game Of Thrones has absolutely no qualms about being so twisted with its storytelling.