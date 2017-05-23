10 Unbelievable 'Game of Thrones' secrets

For "Game of Thrones" fans, the Holy Grail has arrived. Or the Iron Throne? These obscure secrets and easter eggs about the production of the show range from cool-to-know to perspective-changing. (Spoiler: You'll never be able to look at the dragons again without seeing cute cat gifs.)

Scripts got lost

Creator George R.R. Martin got two season-one scripts in the mail — more accurately, he received a torn envelope with the scripts missing. "I'm convinced the scripts were stolen," wrote Martin on his blog. He asked fans to alert him if they showed up on eBay. "Like Bloodraven, I have a thousand eyes and one. So let's keep 'em all peeled, boys and girls,” he penned.

The show doesn't use real meat

After victorious battles and just regular excuses for gluttony, star Peter Dinklage chows down on … tofu. He's an avowed vegetarian. That sound you hear is sales of tofurky going through the roof.

The Moon Door is a wading pool

The terrifying pit that leads to a watery grave is only one meter deep. "Just like green screen floor and then you put a crash mat on top of it," said Sophie Turner on the season 4 DVD.

The dragons were inspired by geese and kitties

"We looked at big goose animals when they are on the ground, how they play with their wings even though they're not able to fly," said effects supervisor Sven Martin. As for the dragons owned by Emilia Clarke's Daenerys that are bit more chill, "When she's stroking him, he should be a little bit like a cat,” he said.

The producers love pranking Jon Snow

"We wrote a [fake] scene for Kit Harington where his face melted off," said co-executive producer David Benioff. "He was a good sport about it, but you could tell he was really sad," said co-showrunner D.B. Weiss.

Arya was the toughest role to cast

The producers agonized over finding the right young actress who could literally grow into a dark, challenging role. "I remember we probably looked at 300 girls in England and could not find the right Arya,” said Benioff at SXSW.

There's a Harry Potter connection

Stephen Dillane's son Frank played Tom Riddle in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." He's since gone on to star on "Fear The Walking Dead."

They can't stop cracking up

The scenes are so intense that Peter Dinklage and Lena Headley can't look at each other. "People think the mood on set is very serious," said Dinklage. "But sometimes the most serious scenes can produce the most laughter on set."

Emilia Clarke got stuck to a toilet

The culprit: Extremely sticky fake blood that thoroughly drenched her, leading to the mishap. Clarke made the confession on Jimmy Kimmel.

Stuntmen prank each other constantly

"Sometimes just before a take they'll knock a weapon out of someone's hand, so they've got to quickly pick it up before they call action," said stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton.