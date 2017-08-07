Who will rule Westeros at the end of 'Game of Thrones'? (Betting Odds)

Most of the action in “Game of Thrones” occurs in Westeros, but there is other action IRL. Or I-online-L.
The fine folks at sportsbettingexperts.com have the odds on more than just sports and 25-year veteran odds maker and sportsbook consultant Jim Murphy has been doing the odds for “Game of Thrones” like “GoT” death and dismemberment or who will be the ruler of the seven kingdoms.
When we spoke to BetOnline.ag’s Sportsbook Brand Manager Dave Mason about the odds of Kid Rock and Caitlyn Jenner joining the political circus, he gave us a crash course in how to interpret the numbers.
Basically, for Americans placing their bets, a negative number (the “favorite”) represents how much you have to bet to profit $100. A positive number represents how much you profit if you bet $100.
Who will rule Westeros at the end of the series?
Daenerys Targaryen: +250
Jon Snow: +500
Cersei Lannister: +750
Vacant Throne: +900
Gendry: +1150
Sansa Stark: +1250
Tyrion Lannister: +1250
Arya Stark: +1500
Any Child of John Snow: +1500
The Night King: +1750
Bran Stark: +2500
Jaime Lannister: +2500
Euron Greyjoy: +2500
Petyr Baelish: +2500
Prince Aegon Targaryen: +3500
Davos Seaworth: +5000
Yara Greyjoy: +5000
Brienne of Tarth: +5000
Samwell Tarly: +5000
Meera Reed: +5000
Robin Arryn: +5000
Stannis Baratheon: +7500
Jaquen Hghar: +7500
Lord Varys: +7500
Theon Greyjoy: +7500
Ellaria Sand: +10000
Bronn: +10000
Field (Any character not listed): +10000
Victarion Greyjoy: +15000
Eddison Tollett: +17500
Other “Game of Thrones” betting opportunities
On the site sportsbettingexperts.com, you can take your chances with other burning “GoT” questions, like
“Will Jon Snow discover his true parentage?” (Yes -210/No +180) or will Daenerys and Yara make the sexytime (Yes -350/No+300).
If the religion of the final ruler of the seven kingdoms doesn’t excite you or you really don’t care if the Clegane brothers get into a scrap, you can plunk your cash on viewership odds, Neilson ratings odds and IMDb rating odds.
"You know nothing, Jon Snow," so here are some laws about online betting you should be familiar with as an American.