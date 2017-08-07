Who will rule Westeros at the end of 'Game of Thrones'? (Betting Odds)

Emilia Clarke as the mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen in Season 7 Episode 3 of "Game of Thrones." Photo: Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Most of the action in “Game of Thrones” occurs in Westeros, but there is other action IRL. Or I-online-L.

The fine folks at sportsbettingexperts.com have the odds on more than just sports and 25-year veteran odds maker and sportsbook consultant Jim Murphy has been doing the odds for “Game of Thrones” like “GoT” death and dismemberment or who will be the ruler of the seven kingdoms.

When we spoke to BetOnline.ag’s Sportsbook Brand Manager Dave Mason about the odds of Kid Rock and Caitlyn Jenner joining the political circus, he gave us a crash course in how to interpret the numbers.

Basically, for Americans placing their bets, a negative number (the “favorite”) represents how much you have to bet to profit $100. A positive number represents how much you profit if you bet $100.

Who will rule Westeros at the end of the series?

Daenerys Targaryen: +250

Jon Snow: +500

Cersei Lannister: +750

Vacant Throne: +900

Gendry: +1150

Sansa Stark: +1250

Tyrion Lannister: +1250

Arya Stark: +1500

Any Child of John Snow: +1500

The Night King: +1750

Bran Stark: +2500

Jaime Lannister: +2500

Euron Greyjoy: +2500

Petyr Baelish: +2500

Prince Aegon Targaryen: +3500

Davos Seaworth: +5000

Yara Greyjoy: +5000

Brienne of Tarth: +5000

Samwell Tarly: +5000

Meera Reed: +5000

Robin Arryn: +5000

Stannis Baratheon: +7500

Jaquen Hghar: +7500

Lord Varys: +7500

Theon Greyjoy: +7500

Ellaria Sand: +10000

Bronn: +10000

Field (Any character not listed): +10000

Victarion Greyjoy: +15000

Eddison Tollett: +17500

Other “Game of Thrones” betting opportunities

On the site sportsbettingexperts.com, you can take your chances with other burning “GoT” questions, like

“Will Jon Snow discover his true parentage?” (Yes -210/No +180) or will Daenerys and Yara make the sexytime (Yes -350/No+300).

If the religion of the final ruler of the seven kingdoms doesn’t excite you or you really don’t care if the Clegane brothers get into a scrap, you can plunk your cash on viewership odds, Neilson ratings odds and IMDb rating odds.

"You know nothing, Jon Snow," so here are some laws about online betting you should be familiar with as an American.