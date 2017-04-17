Twitter reacts to the 'Girls' finale

The series finale of “Girls” was divisive. Episode 10, “Latching,” was an unconventional close to the show, skipping ahead several months and only featuring Hannah, Marnie and Hannah’s mom Loreen — more like a bottle episode than a resolution of a six-year story. The episode takes place entirely at Hannah’s new house upstate, where Marnie has moved in to help raise her baby Grover (a mixed race baby whose dark skintone has fans perplexed). In many ways, Episode 9, “Goodbye Tour,” felt like the show’s true finale, as it provided some sense of closure for the four friends. Although the episode was mainly reviewed positively by critics, if you look to Twitter, many fans are disappointed by the random nature of the finale and how it left so many characters' storylines unresolved.

Here’s what people are saying:

Some were disappointed that Hannah’s character arc was dictated by motherhood, which many feel is a stale trope.

"I don't need to work on myself anymore -- I just need to keep this child alive!" That's the message I got. #GirlsHBO https://t.co/JUxewpykUj — Emily M. (@emilyrm) April 17, 2017

not that anyone cares, but I am not pleased with the #GirlsHBO finale. reducing a female character's narrative to motherhood. NO THANKS — Sarah Orton (@SarahEOrton) April 17, 2017

Once again a woman's happy ending comes from having a child. I thought #GirlsHBO would be different. I was wrong. #childfree 🙄 — Jessie (@JessieJmoney) April 17, 2017

Well, #GirlsHBO ended with a whimper, not a bang. It just goes to show that new babies always, always ruin TV shows. — Nicholas Kaufmann (@TheKaufmann) April 17, 2017

Others are annoyed by how the episode seemingly came out of left field and ommitted a majority of the cast (with Ray fans especially disappointed they didn't get to see him off).

Wait...what did I watch? Did the writers quit before the season ended?! #GirlsHBO — Joye Chippenham (@Joyechippenham) April 17, 2017

I'm just over here wondering how Ray is doing #GirlsHBO — Dana Grayson (@DanaGrayson) April 17, 2017

Hated #GirlsHBO finale, so I'll just pretend it didn't happen and that the penultimate episode was the real finale pic.twitter.com/JLOZSEI68z — Ema Nymton (@emanymton27) April 17, 2017

#GirlsHBO finale was 9th ep and the episode last night was the holiday ep that no one wanted. — jake (@thejakewagner) April 17, 2017

And others are scratching their heads over the fact that Grover, a mixed-race baby, appears to be 100 percent black.

Am I the only one that doesn't get how a Pakistani guy and Lena Dunham made a black baby? What a weird finale #GirlsHBO — SABRINA (@Sabrinatweet) April 17, 2017