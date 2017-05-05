Gwen Stefani returns to 'The Voice' just a week after rupturing her eardrum

“The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani is back after a ruptured eardrum prevented her from performing at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas.

The 47-year-old had canceled on April 27, but was on stage Tuesday night to sing with two members of Team Gwen.

Stefani joined Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake for Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

"She’ll be alright," Stefani’s boyfriend Blake Shelton told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. "She’s tough."

"I think the cabin pressure in her airplane ... she had a head cold and then once they got up to a certain altitude (pop)," he said. "They say not to fly if you have a head cold, but we all do. That's the thing that I guess can happen."

On Sunday, Stefani attended first communion for her sons, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8. She posted to the “Gwen and Blake” Instagram account.

Since she had to miss the charity event last week, Stefani had a surprise for the crowd.

"They did a stage announcement saying that they did have a special message from Gwen, because she wasn't able to attend," an attendee told Entertainment Tonight. "On stage, an MC did say that it was due to doctors' orders that she wasn't able to be there. They then played this really nice video of her. In the video, she was really enthusiastic and she talked about all the work that the organization does. She spoke really kindly about the institute and apologized that she couldn't be there. Towards the end of the video she said something along the lines of, 'I have a GRAMMY-winning surprise for you guys and you're going to love it! It was Jennifer Hudson."

U call , I answer ! Ms. Hudson is on the way! A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT