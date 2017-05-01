The new ‘House of Cards’ trailer is here, and it is spooky AF

Why settle for the shenanigans of the real government when you can dive deep into a fictionalized version of it? Well, the official trailer for Netflix’s “House of Cards” is out, so you don’t have to.

This trailer has everything: Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood rasping and ranting about telling the American people what they need; that hot guy from “The Killing” looking hot and mysterious and also somewhat frustrated; and I do believe I even spotted Patricia Clarkson in a state of desperation. Plus, don’t even get me started on the impressive, bass-heavy score.

There’s also that creepy promise at the end: One Nation, Underwood. Frank and Claire are not messing around.

According to Variety, Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off, with President Underwood embroiled in a contentious election, while struggling to maintain his marriage with his wife, Claire (Robin Wright). Underwood, the morally corrupt sort, was planning to declare war on ICO in an effort to distract from an article revealing his and Claire’s deepest, darkest secrets.

Last month, the show’s executive producer, Melissa James Gibson, told Entertainment Weekly that despite the terrifying similarities, we shouldn’t make too many comparisons to our current political landscape. “Sure, the resonance sometimes feels eerie. But Trump is an outsider who’s trying to blow up the system, and [Frank] is the opposite.”

Besides, season 5 was written well before the 2016 election, if that makes anybody feel better. “The battlefield for season 5 is the American psyche,” Gibson said. “That may be one parallel with our real world.” Between this and “Handmaid’s Tale,” television is getting frighteningly familiar.

The fifth season of “House of Cards” premieres on May 30. If you're into that sort of thing.