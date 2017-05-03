Here are all the fun, exciting shows to expect from Hulu in 2017

Today, Hulu unveiled a revamped look, and a brand new streaming service. But they also offered some news on their current and future offerings, and basically? Forget those hobbies, because in the next year, you’re going to have a lot of TV to watch. Here’s everything we learned.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 is a go

That’s right: Hulu has already greenlit 2017’s buzziest series for renewal. “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been like, super successful for Hulu, and it’s no surprise: Elisabeth Moss as Offred delivers a downright chilling performance. Which is impressive, considering the fictional, totalitarian regime represented in the series is one of the most terrifying things you’ll ever see.

No word yet on what the second season will cover — or how it will do the work of expanding beyond Margaret Atwood’s world.

Soon, you’ll be able to stream “Atlanta.”

“Atlanta” is a fantastic show. And if you haven’t seen it yet, soon you’ll have a chance to, with Hulu gaining exclusive streaming video-on-demand rights to Donald Glover’s FX series.

And good thing: Glover has admitted the second season won’t be coming back any time soon. He’s too busy playing young Lando Calrissian in an upcoming standalone “Star Wars” film, you see. So you’ll have plenty of time to binge the show, then watch it over and over again.

New shows are coming. A lot. And they sound really good.

Loads of new shows are coming to the streaming service in the next year: “Castlerock,” a venture that joins the minds of J. J. Abrams and Stephen King, in Spring 2018; "The Looming Tower," a show about shaping the war on terror, and featuring Jeff Daniels, Alec Baldwin, and some hot guy named Tahar Rahim that I need to research, will be premiering in 2018 as well; and the apocalyptic “Hard Sun,” from the creator of "Luther" is coming later this year, just to name a few.

But the most exciting new show? That would be “Future Man,” created by none other than Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. This is a show that literally has everything: Josh Hutcherson, time travel, some light apocalyptic fare, and all the action-meets-comedy you didn’t know you needed. It looks very promising.

And they’re jumping on the Marvel money train.

Marvel's "Runaways" will be Hulu’s first dip of the toe in the mega Marvel universe. The cult classic follows a batch of young would-be superheroes, and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — who generously brought us both “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl” — are behind it. So yeah. It’s going to be good.

Mindy Kaling is so freaking cute.

I mean, she is! 2017 will see the last season of “The Mindy Project,” which Hulu picked up when FOX could no longer be bothered. And Kaling is grateful: “It’s important to rep women — real women,” she said. Thankfully, the service has allowed her to do just that.

Don't cry for Kaling just yet: she's moving on, in a big way. In 2018, she'll star in not one, but two huge films: Ave Duvernay's "A Wrinkle in Time," and the impatiently awaited "Ocean's Eight."