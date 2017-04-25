What’s leaving Netflix in May: the complete list

May is approaching fast, and you know what that means: Time to get serious about that beach body before it’s too late. Just kidding! It’s once again time to plan your last-minute binge-watching before another slew of great titles disappear from Netflix.
Spend the weekend streaming all three ‘Jurassic Park’ movies before they disappear into the digital void, or throw a scary movie night and catch ‘Cujo’ before Netflix bids it bye-bye. ‘American Dad’ fans need to write down several dates since the streaming service is giving multiple seasons the boot throughout the month of May; take note if you want to watch (or rewatch) seasons seven through ten. ‘Scrubs’ lovers, we have some bad news for you: you’ll be suffering the greatest loss here. Seasons one through nine will all disappear overnight in early May, so pop some popcorn and get down to some serious binge watching business.
RELATED: The best movies coming to Netflix in May 2017
Here’s the complete list of everything leaving Netflix in May.
May 1
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
11 Blocks
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield's Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King's Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
May 2
Good Luck Charlie: Season 1-4
Kickin’ It: Season 1-3
Scrubs: Season 1-9
May 5
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 7
American Dad! Season 7
Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
May 11
American Dad! Season 8
May 15
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1-5
May 17
American Dad! Season 9-10
May 19
Step Up
May 26
Graceland: Season 1-3