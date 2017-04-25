What’s leaving Netflix in May: the complete list

May is approaching fast, and you know what that means: Time to get serious about that beach body before it’s too late. Just kidding! It’s once again time to plan your last-minute binge-watching before another slew of great titles disappear from Netflix.

Spend the weekend streaming all three ‘Jurassic Park’ movies before they disappear into the digital void, or throw a scary movie night and catch ‘Cujo’ before Netflix bids it bye-bye. ‘American Dad’ fans need to write down several dates since the streaming service is giving multiple seasons the boot throughout the month of May; take note if you want to watch (or rewatch) seasons seven through ten. ‘Scrubs’ lovers, we have some bad news for you: you’ll be suffering the greatest loss here. Seasons one through nine will all disappear overnight in early May, so pop some popcorn and get down to some serious binge watching business.

Here’s the complete list of everything leaving Netflix in May.

May 1

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

11 Blocks

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

May 2

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1-4

Kickin’ It: Season 1-3

Scrubs: Season 1-9

May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 7

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

May 11

American Dad! Season 8

May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1-5

May 17

American Dad! Season 9-10

May 19

Step Up

May 26

Graceland: Season 1-3