You won't believe this deaf singer's 'America's Got Talent' audition

If you’re down that "The Voice" season 12 has wrapped but not convinced “America’s Got Talent” is worth your time in an already cluttered reality TV landscape where dance, singing and fitness shows abound, Mandy Harvey, a contestant on "AGT," will single-handedly make you reconsider that ethos.

With 67 million views on Facebook and counting, deaf singer Mandy Harvey dazzled the audience and judging panel alike with an astounding rendition of original song “Try” on Tuesday evening’s show. The 29-year-old singer lost her hearing when she was 18 because of a connective tissue disorder, but she shows her determination not to let life’s cards deal her a hand where her music didn’t sing. Evoking teary eyes from the audience, her beautiful voice and gorgeous pitch gives any singer a run for his or her money, and that's why the general response to her performance is overwhelmingly positive. She says of the song’s meaning, “After I lost my hearing, I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than just give up,” before the audience erupts into energetic cheers and applause. (And those of us watching at home burst into happy tears.)

Harvey even elicited the rare “golden buzzer,” which Howell slammed down enthusiastically, and which will advance her to the live rounds. We’re completely in awe of her voice (and stellar ukulele playing) and can’t wait to cheer her on — this time with a stack of Kleenex on deck — during her next performance.

You can tune into “America’s Got Talent” on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening.