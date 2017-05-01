"Orange Is the New Black" hacked, 10 new episodes leaked

In today's meta TV news, criminals have criminally obtained a show about criminals. Last weekend, Netflix was hit by hackers who released 10 new episodes of "Orange Is the New Black" after holding them for ransom.

A hacker or hackers named The Dark Overlord claimed responsibility over Twitter and with a press release sent to press outlets such as Variety and The Daily Mail (because that's how things are done these days). The episodes were released around 6 a.m. Saturday, although The Associated Press reported that they could not verify their authenticity.

Perhaps surprisingly, this was not an act of revenge for Netflix's financing of three Adam Sandler movies. Instead, the hackers say they were just drunk. “We’ve decided to release Episodes 2-10 of “Orange Is The New Black” Season 5 after many lengthy discussions at the office where alcohol was present," the press release read.

“It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was,” the hacker(s) wrote in the style of every TV or movie ransom note ever (the amount of the ransom was not disclosed). “We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves.”

Drama!

The hackers claim to have obtained shows from IFC, National Geographic, ABC, Fox and more from Netflix. “There’s more Netflix on the feasting menu soon (in addition to the other studios, of course), but we’ll get to that later," they said in the press release. "Enjoy the fruits of our labor.”

Variety reported that the episodes were obtained from OITNB's post-production company. Bring back Pornstache to sort this out! Unfortunately, Pablo Schreiber was too busy Instagramming pictures of his butt to comment.

Remember when hackers were cute and went about their business to Britpop music? Yeah, us neither.