Sylvester Stallone’s pictures from the This Is Us set will make you very excited

Sylvester Stallone has started shooting his This Is Us cameo, and clearly the actor is having a tremendous time on the set of show. The Rocky actor has taken to Instagram to post a variety of images from filming over the weekend, and he started by posing alongside Justin Hartley.

On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Justin Hartley and the rest of This Is Us’s ensemble have received critical acclaim for their work on the show, which quickly blossomed into a smash hit for NBC shortly after it premiered in September 2016. They’re hoping that the presence of Sylvester Stallone will take it to a new level, as he plays a veteran actor who helps Hartley’s Kevin Pearson’s adjust to becoming a Hollywood leading man while they shoot a war film together.

Sylvester Stallone made sure to say hello to the other stars of This Is Us. The legendary actor even allowed Chrissy Metz to punch him square in the jaw, much to the delight of the online community.

Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

The 71-year-old was able to make a quick recovery following Chrissy Metz’s left-hook, as Stallone quickly took to Instagram to upload a picture with Milo Ventimigilia, who previously portrayed Rocky’s son Robert in 2006’s Rocky Balboa. Clearly the pair have remained close since that film, because Ventimiglia was the one that invited Stallone to appear on This Is Us, an offer that the actor just couldn’t refuse.

My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

The fact that Ventimiglia’s character Jack Pearson dies by the time his children have grown up means that he is unlikely to cross paths with Stallone on screen. But that didn’t stop the pair from reuniting, and clearly Stallone was having a blast on set. That was obvious in his final post, which was actually a video of Stallone lamenting the fact that he couldn’t get wifi on set in Santa Clarita, a point that Chrissy Metz helped him to bemoan.

THIS One of the great mysteries in MY live!!! We can travel to the far ends of the UNIVERSE , yet , it's hard to find a decent local cell site!????! A MINI CELL PHONE HORROR movies starring Sylvester Stallone and Chrissy Metz ... and thank you Dan Fogelman you have created a great show.#thisisus @chrissymetz A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

We’ll get to see even more of Sylvester Stallone and the This Is Us gang shortly after the drama’s second season premieres on September 26.