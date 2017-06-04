The ‘Broad City” trailer for season 4 is out, and it looks so good

The “Broad City” trailer for the fourth season is out, and it has everything. Abbi and Ilana looking better than ever; appearances from resident babes Jaime and Lincoln; Bevers head on top of what appears to be Trey’s body. In short, it is both very perplexing and very amazing.

There appears to be quite a lot of things going on in this trailer. Like, it kind of looks like Abbi is in bed with Bevers. Ilana goes from wearing a strap-on dildo to wearing some top notch lingerie. There's threesomes and sex in enclosed spaces! If I had to guess, I'd say this season is going to be more sex focused than ever. Looks like the girls are getting down and dirty this season -- it’s going to be lit.

This season of the hit series, premiering on August 23, also promises a variety of misadventures and shenanigans. Reportedly, we’ll see our girls going through tons of life changes: They’ll be getting new jobs, celebrating their “friendiversary,” getting a visit from Abbi’s mom, tripping on mushrooms and traveling to Florida -- where, apparently, every senior has the license to carry. Florida is always doing too much.

You can also expect some stellar guest appearances. There’s Eliot Glazer, Ilana’s real-life brother, who plays her fictional brother too; if you blinked, you may have missed RuPaul bathing in the light of his own glory; there’s also Shania Twain, for some reason, Wanda Sykes and bonus Steve Buscemi creeping in an alleyway. Plus there’s the likelihood that Fran Drescher is playing Abbi’s mom. It’s all very exciting.

So now, we just have to twiddle our thumbs until August. Can't be so bad, right?