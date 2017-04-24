Why you need to tune in to 'We Are the Joneses'

Centric’s new reality show “We Are the Joneses” follows Dr. Michael Jones, the founder and director of the bustling Lexington Plastic Surgeons practice and his wife, Cathleen, as they balance work, philanthropy and life with kids Christian, 13, and Olivia, 11. Here are three reasons we love watching this power couple with heart.

1. The inside track on the latest innovations in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery

Patients flock to Dr. Jones for the popular butt-lift, hoping to sculpt a physique like those of popular singers and actresses. But Dr. Jones and his practice are renowned for their work that goes beyond aesthetics, correcting conditions that affect patients’ physical health and self-esteem. Dr. Jones developed a rhinoplasty procedure that doesn’t leave scars for people of color. He’s also a contributor to the first textbook focused on plastic surgery for darker-skinned ethnic groups.

2. Doing well and doing good

Born into the foster-care system before being adopted, Cathleen Trigg-Jones is motivated to help women and children who are facing hard times. The actress and award-winning journalist founded Trigg House (along with her husband), a living facility that empowers women and children by offering assistance in education, job readiness and financial independence. In “We Are the Joneses,” viewers follow Cathleen as she embarks on a personal journey in search of her roots.

3. Growing the practice and spreading the word

Dr. Jones is a sought-after expert on his areas of expertise, and has shared his knowledge on shows like “The Doctors,” “The Dr. Oz Show” and in publications like Black Enterprise and Us Weekly. Not only does he inform audiences about Lexington Plastic Surgeons’ services and expansion across the country, he educates the public about the risks that come with cosmetic trends like butt injections and skin bleaching, and the questions patients should ask their doctors when they’re considering plastic surgery.