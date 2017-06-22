‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ is here to save your summer

We got your forecast for the summer: wet and hot!

Netflix has dropped a trailer for an eight-episode reunion of the Camp Firewood gang called “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” due out in August and let’s just say we are finger bangin’ ready.

Last we saw the campy campers, it was their “First Day of Camp,” an eight-episode prequel to the 2001 film, which took place on the last day of camp. The cast played babyfaced versions of themselves in the throwback series, which Netflix aired in the wet hot summer of 2015. (Those were simpler times for all of us.)

Now we’re getting them 10 years older, carrying out the vision of Bradley Cooper’s Ben, who says in "Wet Hot" the movie, “Hey, let’s all promise that in ten years from today, we’ll meet again, and we’ll see what kind of people we’ve blossomed into.”

The trailer begins with that scene and then fast-forwards to 1991, and, you know, as they say, the more things change…

Paul Rudd’s Andy has gone full grunge, with long hair, a goatee and a leather jacket, a cross between Matt Dillon in “Singles,” and, well, Paul Rudd in “Clueless,” but he’s still making sex and fart jokes and having a will-they-won’t-they with Katie (Marguerite Moreau) who is now some kind of high-powered executive. Lindsay (Elizabeth Banks) is rocking pantsuits and helming her own news show called... “Puff Stuff.” Victor (Ken Marino) is doing his best “Magic Mike” impression on top of some bar. Amy Poehler’s Susie is manic as ever, but now dressed like Madonna. Gail von Klein (Molly Shannon) has a kid and it might be Gene’s (Christopher Meloni)!

They all descend upon Camp Firewood, where there’s trouble in paradise: Beth (Janeane Garofalo) is selling the camp! Can the crew of jorts-wearing horndogs save the day? And also the can of vegetables (H. Jon Benjamin), who is seen drowning under a waterfall?

“Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” premieres August 4 on Netflix.