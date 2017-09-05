Here's when exactly you need to tune in to get seriously creeped out.

Get ready to join the cult, kids, because the American Horror Story season 7 premiere is almost here. So what time does the American Horror Story season 7 premiere start? Soon — we’ll get to that. So soon, in fact, that you can taste it — or is that the spiked punch?

Whether you’ve been watching the show since it changed the horror game in its first season (Murder House), or only went gaga for the sometimes gory show when they recruited, well, Gaga herself, you’re probably counting the minutes until that creepy intro plays. But what can you expert from American Horror Story season 7, or Cult?

While past seasons have caused plenty of shivers of horror, audiences have been cushioned by esoteric subjects like covens, alien abductions and insane asylums. They’re not backing away from crossing over with reality with the new season, though, which means the show that flipped the rules on horror is mixing them all up again — and things are about to get pretty real for a fictional show.

They’re launching you straight into Anywhere, USA from the get-go this time. In fact, the opener will “take place in a very eerie macabre way on election night,” creator Ryan Murphy told Hollywood Reporter. That sounds a little too familiar already. “There’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night,” he goes on, adding, “which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story.” So maybe keep the lights on for this premiere.

Oh, yeah, and if clowns bother you, you might want to turn on even more lights than usual. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

No one’s trying to take a political stance with this season of American Horror Story, though, even though it will touch a bit on politics. "We're trying to understand how someone who is very charismatic in the culture can rise up and become a leader. We're not going to say we hate Trump," Murphy said. Instead, what they’re focusing on is what the name implies: the elements of a cult personality. "What did Trump tap into? We're interested in his rise and how that happened."

So what time does the American Horror Story season 7 premiere start?

The American Horror Story season 7 premiere, the first episode of the 11 promised this season, will air on FX tonight, September 5 at 10 p.m. ET. Make sure you’re adjusting properly for your time zone, AHS fans, so you don’t miss any of the spine-tingling action.

Don't know what channel FX is on? Set aside a couple minutes before the premiere starts to check out TV Guide’s listings. Change the “Provider” to your local one to find out which channel number is FX is your region.