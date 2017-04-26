Where to watch every season of "Game of Thrones"

Wistful for Westeros? Feeling deprived of Daenerys? Or were you just so busy with “The People vs. OJ Simpson”, “The Americans”, “Stranger Things”, “Mr. Robot” — and the thousand other shows that are now considered mandatory appointment television — to stay entirely up-to-date on “Game of Thrones’?

The good news is that all six seasons are available to watch on streaming services if you have to good fortune to find them. The availability of popular shows on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video et. al. are far from uniform and can be confusing, and “Game of Thrones” is no exception. That's why we've rounded up a complete list of where to watch “Game of Thrones” (and chase the dragons) before Season 7 starts in July.

Catch up on the past seasons — you might want to prepare multiple buckets of popcorn for this — and then watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming season to whet your appetite for more.

Is “Game of Thrones” on your favorite streaming service? See below.

HBO Go / HBO Now

Seasons available: Seasons 1-6 available to stream

Price: Unlimited views with HBO Go (cable subscription)

Unlimited views with $14.99/month HBO Now subscription

Netflix

Seasons available: 1-6 on DVD/Blu-Ray only

Hulu

Seasons available: None

Amazon Video

Seasons available: 1-6

Price: $3.99 per episode

$38.99 per season

Unlimited for $14.99/month HBO on Amazon subscription

YouTube

Seasons available: 1-6

Price: $2.99 per episode (standard definition) - $3.99 per episode (high definition)

$28.99 per season (standard def) - $38.99 per season (high-def)

Vudu

Seasons available: 1-6

Price: $2.99 per episode (standard definition) - $3.99 per episode (high definition)

$28.99 per season (standard def) - $38.99 per season (high-def)

Google Play

Seasons available: 1-6

Price: $2.99 per episode (standard definition) - $3.99 per episode (high definition)

$28.99 per season (standard def) - $38.99 per season (high-def)