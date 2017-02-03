(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast said it will suspend at sunset on Friday a three-day search for award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks who went missing after a deepwater dive off the southern Florida coast.

A Coast Guard official indicated in a news conference that the odds of finding him alive have greatly diminished. Stewart, 37, went missing on Tuesday after a deep water dive to retrieve an anchor.

