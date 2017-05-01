'The Voice' coach Alicia Keys says farewell after Season 12 finale

Alicia Keys is leaving “The Voice”, according to reports. Season 12 will be her last on the singing competition reality show.

“Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season,” Keys told TV Insider during an interview. Fellow coach Adam Levine pipped in, “I’ll tell you what the future holds: you being on the f—ing show!”

The panel of judges, Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Levine, is the panel people were waiting for and it shows in the energy of the competition, the level of guest mentors and the ratings.

NBC’s “The Voice” is the No. 1 show in its timeslot, grabbing the attention of viewers 18-49 who could be watching “Dancing With the Stars”.

Team Blake has picked up five trophies while Team Adam has claimed victory thrice; Team Gwen and Team Alicia have yet to emerge victorious.

Stefani told TV Insider that the female coaches teams are “next level.”

“There’s a couple of people that are on our teams that are just crazy good,” she added. “Overall, the talent is really, really good. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“Every Tuesday [elimination], I want to quit,” Keys added. “I’m distraught. Until the moment comes and either me or Gwen win…then it’s going to feel really good.”

The Season 12 finale is less than one month away and the coaches will find out who America chooses as “The Voice” on May 23.

While Keys said if either she or Stefani win, both women will take the W, Levine, Keys and Stefani all agreed that everyone wins as long as Shelton doesn’t win.

“God help us if he wins again,” Levine quipped.

And if anyone is worried about Shelton leaving the show, we’d like to think he meant that he’d basically have to be dragged off kicking and screaming, but the options he gave were: do the show, quit or be fired. So…