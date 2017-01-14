It’s been 25 years, seven months and three days, but who’s counting when it comes to FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper?

A lot of us are, actually, as we excitedly wait for “Twin Peaks” to make its long-awaited return to the small screen in May.

The cult show, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, won’t air its 18-hour revival on Showtime until May 21, but fans got to whet their appetites with a 32-second teaser trailer released Friday.

Not only did it show us the familiar fog and “big, majestic” trees of the fictional Washington town, we also got to see a brief look at Kyle MacLachlan’s beloved Dale Cooper.

Take a look — and to quote Agent Cooper:

“I have no idea where this will lead us, but I have a definite feeling it will be a place both wonderful and strange.”