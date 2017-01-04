Tom Hardy knows how to take time for the finer things in life. Sure, the prolific and viciously talented actor has plenty on his plate, with his upcoming mini-series Taboo, a thriller about the 19th British shipping industry which he created and stars in, debuting on Jan. 10, a "Mad Max" sequel and "Star Wars: Episode VIII," all ahead. But at the end of the day, he may be most in his element laying low with his dog Woody, say, reading him a bedtime story, which is how he spent this New Year’s Eve.

You can watch and listen to the cross-species charmer read his rescue pooch the children’s book “You Must Bring a Hat,” both wearing hats (so method) in this video on BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories, below.

My colleague commented that it’s “the embodiment of hygge.” Also, we might add, sex.